9 Story And Magic Mall Partner On ‘Luo Bao Bei’

9 Story Distribution International and Magic Mall Entertainment partnered on the animation series Luo Bao Bei. Created and produced by Magic Mall with Cloth Cat Animation, Luo Bao Bei follows a bright young girl who is excited to learn about the world with family and friends. Luo Bao Bei is scheduled to premiere in China later in 2017. 9 Story Distribution International picked up the global distribution and merchandising rights.