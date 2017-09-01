Zurich Summit To Feature Top Producers

The 4th Zurich Summit will feature a keynote panel discussion, titled “The Producers’ Words of Wisdom,” with distinguished producers John Lesher, Christine Vachon, and Greg Shapiro, moderated by Christos Michaels. The conference portion of the summit is held on September 30, 2017. Lesher is founder and president of Le Grisbi Productions and has worked on films such as Birdman, Star Trek, and Benjamin Button. Vachon co-founded Killer Films and has worked on indie features like Carol, Boys Don’t Cry, and I’m Not There. Shapiro is the Academy Award-winning producer of The Hurt Locker, and other films.