SIFF And TV5Monde’s French Cinema Now

French Cinema Now, the French language film festival organized by the Seattle International Film Festival, will feature eight films from TV5Monde, celebrating a six-year partnership with the French entertainment network. French Cinema Now takes place in Seattle, from September 28-October 5, 2017. The TV5Monde selections include the U.S. premiere of Karim Dridi’s Chouf; Thomas Kruithof’s The Eavesdropper; Mark Fitoussi’s Mum’s Wrong; Edouard Baer’s Open at Night; the U.S. premiere of Arnaud des Palleres’ Orphan; Lidla Terki’s Paris la Blanche; the U.S. premiere of Guilhem’s Amesland’s Superlovers; and Marion Hänsel’s Upstream. The eight films will also be available on TV5Monde Cinema On Demand following the festival.