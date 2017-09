Netflix To Debut Damien Chazelle’s ‘The Eddy’

Netflix will debut a new original series titled The Eddy, which comes from IMG. Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle is attached as executive producer and he will direct two of the eight-episode series. Filmed in France, the series is a musical drama with dialogue in English, French, and Arabic. The plot is set in contemporary Paris around the musical happenings of a club, its owner and its house band. Fifty Fathoms will produce the series.