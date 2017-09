Mondo TV Sells ‘Invention Story To DKids

Mondo TV sold two animated series to Discovery Channel for its Middle East children’s broadcaster, DKids. Invention Story follows a resourceful fox who builds new inventions and competes against Carrot Town’s jealous mayor, named Silas. Adventures In Duckport focuses on Suzy Ducken and her friends as they go on fun and simple journeys. Both series will appear on DKids in the Middle East in 2018 as part of a two-year broadcast deal.