American Public Television Introduces Make48

American Public Television (APT) is launching a new reality TV series, Make48, this September. Make48 documents 17 teams who compete against one another to develop a commercial product within a 48-hour period. After the 48 hours pass, the teams pitch their projects to judges from QVC, Indiegogo, Pivot International, and Handy Camel. Three projects will be selected and will be further recorded as they go to market. Distributed by APT, Make48 is produced by Outpost Worldwide.