Up The Ladder: FOX

Michael Thorn was appointed as president of Entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company (FOX). At the end of the month FOX’s current president of Entertainment, David Madden, will step down. Prior to his recent appointment, Thorn developed a number of dramas and comedies during his time as executive vice president of Development at Twentieth Century Fox Television, where he worked on the last season of This Is Us and Empire, among others. In his new role, Thorn will lead scripted programming and development in addition to casting for the network.