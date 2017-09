TCB Acquires ‘Gourmet Farmer’ From Essential

London-based TCB Media Rights signed a deal with Sydney-based Essential Media and Entertainment for 55 hours of new and existing factual entertainment content. TCB acquired the food documentary series Gourmet Farmer and the digital series #Shelfie with Dan Hong. TCB’s portfolio of programming includes easyJet: Inside the Cockpit, Wartime Crime, and Desert Collectors, among others.