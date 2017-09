Jane Fonda, Robert Redford Receive Golden Lions At Venice Film Fest

Tomorrow Jane Fonda and Robert Redford will receive Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement at the 74th Venice International Film Festival, which began yesterday and runs until September 9, 2017. Afterward, the Out of Competition screening for the Netflix original Our Souls at Night will take place. Starring Fonda and Redford, Our Souls at Night is produced by Redford’s company Wildwood Enterprises and Finola Dwyer of Wildgaze Films.