Cisneros Media Launches Venevision Network On DirecTV

Cisneros Media Distribution will launch its Venevision network on DirecTV beginning September 15, 2017. The network features a variety of content made out of Cisneros Media studios, including the live shows Portadas and Super Sábado Sensacional, as well as the Cartas del Corazón. In October, Venevision will premiere the telenovela Entre Tu Amor y Mi Amor in the U.S., followed by Para Verte Mejor.