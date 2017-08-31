Banijay Takes Diana’s Death’ To U.S., Europe

Banijay Rights signed a number of deals with broadcasters in the U.S., Europe, CEE, and South Africa, for the one-hour special Diana’s Death: The Search for the Truth. Produced by Tony Comiti for M6 in France, Diana’s Death features interviews with witnesses and members of the investigation team to uncover new revelations regarding the death of the international icon. The special has been acquired by Reelz for the U.S., A+E Networks for the U.K. and South Africa, and Sky Italia and TV8 for Italy. In addition, Spain’s ATRES acquired Diana’s Death for free TV broadcaster MEGA and AMC Networks International Iberia for ODISEA. Israel’s DBS, Poland’s TVN, and Slovakia’s RTVS have also all secured the special.