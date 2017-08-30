Coming Up: NAB Content Show in New York City

This upcoming NAB Show New York is the third annual fall event under the National Association of Broadcasters banner. NAB New York will continue to run on “content,” with the slogan, “Leverage the Disruption.”

Since NAB took over the CCW trade event late in 2014, it has expanded the content portion of the show and increased its exhibition space at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The only challenge or “disruption” that NAB New York presents is that it runs October 18-19, concurrently with MIPCOM in Cannes (October 16-19), in addition to four other October events: Sportel Monaco, Discop Africa, Japan Content Showcase and Italy’s MIA.

Traditionally, the CCW events–that first were known as CCW+SATCOM before rebranding as NAB Show New York in 2016–were held around the first week of November, a month that was almost free of related events around the world (even though this November there are four TV trade shows: In Santa Monica, Cancun, New York City and London, but these are not a challenge for NAB Show New York).

The new mid-October dates could be a problem for some U.S. studio executives who have to travel to France for MIPCOM.

One TV content executives expected to attend is Bob Pittman (of MTV fame) who will be honored as Broadcaster of the Year. In 2015, when the show was still called CCW and NAB started to direct it more toward a content-based event, it managed to have as a keynote speaker the (now former) chairman of Sony Pictures Television, Steve Mosko.

In 2016, NAB Show New York (note: the registration area is pictured above) was attended by 15,404 executives (a 30 percent increase from the previous year) from 87 countries, and featured 362 exhibiting companies (a 15 percent increase from 2015).