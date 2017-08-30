Global Media’s ‘Masha and the Bear’ Sales

Global Media has continued to make sales on Masha and the Bear. Turner Broadcasting System acquired season three of the series for Cartoon Network in Latin America, where season one and two have already broadcast. Viacom18 Media bought season one and two of the series, in addition to the spin-off series Masha’s Spooky Stories and Masha’s Tales to India. In addition, Ink Group made agreements with RAI and De Agostini for season three and Masha’s Spooky Stories. Other countries in which Masha and the Bear or its spin-off series broadcast include Poland, France, and Spain, among others.