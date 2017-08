Caracol Begins Filming Season Two of ‘On Another Level’

Caracol Televisión began filming the second season of On Another Level, a singing format that debuted in 2016 in Colombia. On Another Level offers contestants the opportunity to compete and win prizes. Hosted by former Miss Universe Paulina Vega, this new season will have Silvestre Dangong, Fonseca, and Kike Santander as judges. On Another Level will be produced by Juan Esteban Sampedro, who has worked previously on The Challenge and The Dance Floor.