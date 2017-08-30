Bomanbridge Sells Lifestyle Series To Southeast Asia

Bomanbridge Media made a number of distribution sales with broadcasters in Southeast Asia for its lifestyle series. National Geographic Asia acquired John Torode’s Korean Food Tour, which follows the celebrity chef in his culinary adventures in South Korea. ABS-CBN picked up John Torode’s Korean Food Tour as well as My Floating Home, about waterside homebuyers. A+E Networks Asia obtained season three and four of Top Travel, the travel and entertainment series. True Visions acquired On The Go, the lifestyle series with former Ms. Great Britain, Amy Kitchingman, in her adventures in the Middle East.