ATF Animation Pitch 2017 Places Call For Submissions

The Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) producers, Reed Exhibitions, placed a call for submissions for the inaugural ATF Animation Pitch, which will be held as part of this year’s market. The 18th edition of ATF takes place in Singapore and runs from November 28-December 1, 2017. The ATF Animation Pitch, held on November 30, will feature animated shorts, series, and feature films within the categories of comedy, adventure, action, and fantasy. The winner will receive a prize that totals $19,000 U.S. dollars.