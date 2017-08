Up The Ladder: Lagardère Studios

Lagardère Studios appointed Thomas Plessis as director of Digital Business. Prior to joining Lagardère, Plessis served as director of Dim Sum Entertainment, which he co-founded with Fred Testot. In his new position, Plessis will be charged with coordinating and executing the digital business of the group’s companies and brand. In addition, Plessis will identify development opportunities and provide support for the group’s producers in France in developing original content.