Universal Kids Acquires ‘The Next Step’

Universal Kids acquired the tween series The Next Step from Boat Rocker Rights and BBC Worldwide. The half-hour drama follows a group of young, professional dancers. The sixth season, currently in production, focuses on a new group of dancers along with familiar fan-favorites. Boat Rocker Rights will distribute the sixth season of the series. The Next Step will broadcast Monday through Saturday, starting September 9, 2017, the same day of Sprout’s rebrand as Universal Kids.