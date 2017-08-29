MIPCOM 2017 Selects ‘Kurara’ As Asian World Premiere TV Screening

MIPCOM 2017 selected NHK’s new drama Kurara: The Dazzling Life of Hokusai’s Daughter as the feature for the Asian World Premiere TV Screening. This title is the first-ever 4K drama to screen in the history of both MIPCOM and MIPTV. Kurara is scheduled for October 17, the second day of MIPCOM, which runs until October 19, 2017. Produced by NHK Enterprises, Kurara tells of the relationship between the famed painter and printmaker, Hokusai, and his daughter. The film is based on Makate Asai’s novel.