Berlinale Co-Production Market Opens Call For Submissions

The 15th Berlinale Co-Production Market, held from February 18-21, 2018, placed a call for submissions from producers looking to submit feature-length projects in need of co-producers. The requirements include a project budget between one and 20 million euros as well as thirty percent of financing support should be established. By the end of December, about 25 projects will be selected for the market. In addition, the market will offer a “Company Matching” program. The Berlinale Co-Production Market will accept submissions until October 11, 2017.