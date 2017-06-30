‘The Fashion Hero’ To Premiere On Amazon Prime

The Canadian production company Beauty World Search is premiering its new entertainment TV series The Fashion Hero on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., the U.K., and Germany for the fall of this year. The company recently closed regional distribution agreements with RMViSTAR, Formatzone, Cliffhanger Media, 360 Degrees South, Bomanbridge Media, and 7A Media. The Fashion Hero is a TV series format that aims to celebrate diversity and change beauty standards by selecting participants from around the world to compete in front of world-class designers.