Portfolio’s ‘The Cat in the Hat’ Goes Around The World

Portfolio Entertainment sold its children’s animated series The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That! to broadcast partners around the world. New broadcast partners Ultra Kids and Sony Pictures Television Networks acquired the first two seasons of the series. Sony as well as E-Junior and Discovery Kids picked up the movies The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Camping; The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Space; The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Halloween; The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Christmas.