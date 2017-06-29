DISCOP Expands To Zanzibar And Lagos

BASIC Lead announced its plans to organize two new DISCOP markets, one in Zanzibar and another in Lagos, by the end of 2019. DISCOP Zanzibar will focus on the independent film, television, and digital content production sectors of East Africa, while DISCOP Lagos will center on Nigeria. In addition, DISCOP Zanzibar will partner with the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF). DISCOP Zanzibar will also take place during ZIFF 2018. Further information will be revealed about these developments on October 27, 2017, the last day of DISCOP Johannesburg.