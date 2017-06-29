2C Creative Creates ‘Great British Baking Show’ Episodics For PBS

PBS commissioned 2C Creative to create an episodic campaign for the new, fourth season of The Great British Baking Show. The show returns with its judges, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, and its hosts, Mel and Sue. The show gathers 12 amateur bakers for a culinary competition. For the campaign, 2C looked to highlight the show’s offbeat charm and the culinary masterpieces of baked goods. 2C created 20- and 30-second network promos for the season launch and the season’s nine episodes, including social versions for online circulation.