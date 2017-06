Quintus Sells ‘Evil Knows!’ To Canada

Quintus Media has closed a deal with Blue Ant Media for the pop science series Evil Knows! – In The Name of Science. The exclusive TV rights for the series were acquired by Blue Ant Media’s Canadian channel T+E. Produced by Maximus Film, Evil Knows! follows Jared Hasselhoff, member of the band Bloodhound Gang, who is in search of crazy quests and myths. Each episode explores different aspects of evil.