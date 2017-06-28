Int’l TV Academy Accepts Submissions For Young Creatives Award

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that it is accepting entries for the JCS International Young Creatives Award through August 14, 2017. This year, applicants are to submit a one-minute video on the theme of “Women Peacemakers.” The JCS International Young Creatives Award seeks to uncover and cultivate young international talent while opening a discussion on peace. The winner will be awarded at the International Emmy World Television Festival, held on November 18-19, 2017 in New York City.