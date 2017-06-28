Armoza Formats Licenses ‘Curvy Supermodel’ To Polsat

Polish broadcaster Polsat commissioned Armoza Formats for the reality competition Curvy Supermodel. Polsat is scheduled to broadcast the series later in the year, along with its own local adaptation. Curvy Supermodel, produced by Tresor TV, confronts the issue of discrimination within the modeling industry. An expert jury mentors and judges a group of young female models. The first season successfully aired with RTLII Germany. The format has been acquired in several territories, including Brazil and Spain.