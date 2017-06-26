Up The Ladder: Blue Ant Media, World Media Rights

Blue Ant Media hired Sam Sniderman to global head of Commercial Affairs, Production. In his new role based in the company’s U.K. office, Sniderman will oversee the financial commercial performances of the company’s international production businesses, Antenna Pictures, NHNZ, and Northern Pictures. Previously, Sniderman served as the global chief operating officer and MD, Film and Entertainment, at Pulse Films. Sniderman will report to Blue Ant Media’s Television & Digital CEO Raja Khanna.

U.K. production house World Media Rights made two new hires. Val Campbell has been brought on as head of Production. Prior to joining World Media, Campbell served as head of Production at Ronachan Films. Suzanne Clarke has also joined as finance director. Previously, Clarke served as head of Accounts for BoxNation, after which she founded her own e-learning company, World Academy.