CaribbeanTales Film Fest Premieres ‘A Caribbean Dream’

The CaribbeanTales International Film Festival (CTFF), in association with the Consulate General of Barbados at Toronto, will present the Canadian premiere of A Caribbean Dream, directed by Shakirah Bourne, at the CTFF 2017 Media Launch, held on July 6 at the Royal Cinema in Toronto. In addition, there will be the screening of the trailer and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Brown Girl Begins, directed by Sharon Lewis. There will be a question and answer session with the two directors following the screening.