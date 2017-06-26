Alfred Haber Closes Int’l Sales For 60th Grammy Awards

Alfred Haber closed international sales for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, returning to New York City on January 28, 2018. The awards ceremony will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network in the U.S. Late night personality James Corden returns as host. Alfred Haber has secured sales with Rogers in Canada, WOWOW in Japan, Turner in Latin America, D17 in France, Viacom 18 in India, and TVNZ in New Zealand. The 59th Grammy Awards (pictured) were seen in more than 195 territories around the world.