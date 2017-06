Stingray To Launch 4K Music Video TV Channel

Stingray will be launching an all-4K music video television channel in July 2017. The channel will be available to all pay TV providers across Canada. Stingray’s 4K music video channel will offer non-stop and commercial-free programming of the latest music videos from artists and will also include clips from up-and-coming talent. This most recent endeavor complements Stingray’s previous 4K channel options, such as Stingray Ambiance 4K and Stingray Festival 4K.