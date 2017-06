Kino Lorber And Zeitgeist Films Enter Partnership

Kino Lorber and Zeitgeist Films entered a multi-year strategic alliance. As part of the recent partnership, Kino Lorber and Zeitgeist Films will co-acquire four to five titles per year to be marketed and released by Zeitgeist. Kino Lorber will be the exclusive distributor for all Zeitgeist Films titles for home video, educational, and digital media markets. Zeitgeist’s library of over 130 titles will be added to Kino Lorber’s library of more than 1,500 films.