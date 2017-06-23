Caracol’s ‘Las Muñecas de la Mafia’ Broadcasts In Guatemala

The action-suspense telenovela Las Muñecas de la Mafia, produced by Caracol Televisión and distributed by Caracol Internacional, will be broadcasting on Guatemala’s Canal Antigua on June 26, 2017. Las Muñecas de la Mafia explores the romantic relationships that take place in the underworld of drug trafficking. The Colombian actress Amparo Grisales plays Lucrecia, the wife of a powerful crime boss. The series was filmed in Miami and various Colombian locations, such as Cartagena, Bogotá, and Girardot.