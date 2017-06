BBC One Commissions Chalkboard TV For ‘My Grandad Was Innocent’

BBC One commissioned Chalkboard TV for the historical crime series My Grandad Was Innocent. Set for broadcast on BBC One in early 2018, the series follows two criminal barristers who investigate historical murders when the convicted individual was penalized yet pleaded innocent. The two also enlist a living member of the convicted individual’s family to reconsider the crime and the evidence. The series will be executive produced by Mike Benson and Warwick Banks for Chalkboard.