Magnify Licenses ‘Doobidoo’ To Kanal D

Magnify Media closed its first deal in Turkey with Kanal D for a format license agreement on behalf of SVT Sweden. Magnify teamed up with Turkish agent Sera film in a deal for Kanal D to adapt the Swedish music game show format Doobidoo. Kanal D’s local version of Doobidoo will be retitled as Enjoy Yourself with Irem Derici, hosted by the popular Turkish singer Irem Derici. The Turkish adaptation will feature celebrities who compete in challenges inspired by five decades of popular music. The format debuts on June 25, 2017.