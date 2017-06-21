MK Distribution Closes Deal With Da Vinci Learning

MK Media Group sold the rights for three exclusive programs Da Vinci Learning acquired the rights for Infotoy for its Sri Lanka audience. Infotoy is an educational documentary series that tells how toys are made. Belty picked up the rights for Lunch Box, a culinary series for a cooking audience interested in simple dishes. In addition, Arsenal was acquired by a broadcasting company from Jordan for broadcast on free and pay-TV within the MENA region. Arsenal is an educational documentary series that tells the story of how different types of weaponry are made and how they work.