Up The Ladder: Blue Ant International

Blue Ant International hired Alex Maldini as vice president of International Sales & Acquisitions. Prior to joining Blue Ant International, Maldini served as vice president of Entertainment, Sales & Acquisitions at WME-IMG/IMG Media. In his new role based at Blue Ant International’s London office, Maldini will oversee the company’s sales across Scandinavia, Benelux, Italy, and the U.K. He is also charged with expanding the division’s extensive library with premium third-party content. Maldini will report to Solange Attwood, SVP of Blue Ant International.