Rainbow’s ‘Regal Academy’ Comes To Life At Gradara Castle

Rainbow’s popular animation series Regal Academy came to life at an exclusive event held in Italy’s Gradara Castle. The event included a live show and a number of activities for kids such as lessons in dragonology, spells, and fairytale history. Regal Academy follows Rose Cinderella, a young girl whose life is changed when she discovers that she is the granddaughter of the fabled Cinderella.