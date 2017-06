Lionsgate Licenses Dramas To HBO Europe

Lionsgate closed a significant licensing deal with HBO Europe for Lionsgate and Starz titles. As part of the deal, the Starz series The White Princess will be available to Spain and the CEE region, while the Lionsgate series Graves will be available across HBO Europe territories. This latest deal complements an earlier agreement with HBO Europe for Casual, American Lion, and Dimension 404.