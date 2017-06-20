Armoza Formats And NTV Enter Partnership

Armoza Formats and Russia’s NTV entered a strategic partnership, that begins with the Israeli distributor acquiring two new crime dramas for its scripted catalog. The two new thrillers are Death Highway and Sleepers. Death Highway, inspired by true events, is about a GTA gang that has committed a slew of murders and the two detectives who must work together to solve the crimes. Sleepers is an intense thriller about the unusual paintings of famous artists and the legends that surround them.