Woodcut Media To Produce ‘Wings of War’

Discovery’s free-to-air entertainment channel in the U.K., Quest, commissioned Woodcut Media to produce a new documentary series, Wings of War. The aeronautical series explores the impact that planes and pilots have had throughout military history, and how technology has modernized aerial combat. The series’ executive producers are Adam Jacobs and Kate Beal from Woodcut Media, and Jamie Watkins from Discovery. Wings of War is distributed internationally by TCB Media Rights.