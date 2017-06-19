HBO Europe Picks Up ‘L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables’

Breakthrough Entertainment made an agreement with HBO Europe to bring the first installment of the L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables trilogy to 14 countries in Central Europe through HBO’s pay-TV service. The film will become accessible to Hungry, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria, among others. The film debuted on Canada’s YTV, and has since screened on PBS in the U.S., ITV in the U.K., and ARD in Germany. The film is produced by Breakthrough Entertainment in association with Corus Entertainment’s YTV and Kate MacDonald Butler, the film’s executive producer.