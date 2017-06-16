Scripps Lifestyle Studios Introduces Lifestyle Experts

Scripps Lifestyle Studios launched a new global talent incubation unit called Scripps Lifestyle Experts, devised to cultivate emerging lifestyle talent and influencers. The Scripps Lifestyle Experts division will allow the company to strengthen its digital business by boosting its digital content and offering additional integration opportunities for advertisers. Some of the Scripps Lifestyle Experts are existing contributors to Food Network, HGTV, and other Scripps lifestyle brands, such as Lazarus Lynch, Maria Antoinette Loggins, and Ryan Van Duzer.