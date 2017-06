Discovery Commissions Icon Films For Shark Week Special

Discovery Channel commissioned the U.K. TV production company Icon Films for a Shark Week 2017 special titled Great Hammerhead Invasion. The film special follows shark scientist Tristan Guttridge as he goes in search of the answers for why giant hammerheads annually arrive off Bimini, in the Bahamas, in November. The film’s executive producers are Harry Marshall and Lucy Meadows from Icon Films, and Lisa Bosak Lucas and John Hoffman from Discovery Channel.