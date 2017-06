Antenna Group Signs Distribution Deal With VICELAND

Antenna Group signed a distribution deal with VICELAND to be the exclusive distributor of the channel’s content across Central and Eastern Europe. As part of the deal, Antenna Group’s international distribution arm, Antenna International Enterprises, will represent more than 300 hours of VICELAND content across CEE territories. Included in the deal is VICELAND’s flagship programming, such as Gaycation, Black Market, Desus & Mero, and more.