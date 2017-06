Zig Zag Wins ‘Best New Format’ For ‘Ancient Games’

Zig Zag Productions won the ‘Best New Format’ award for Ancient Games at the China TV Formats competition, which took place in Shanghai from June 11-12. The award includes development funding and an all-expense paid trip to Cannes for MIPFormats 2018. Ancient Games is a competition and battle series that features former athletes competing in challenges and games from the ancient world.