Caracol TV Begins Shooting ‘La Gloria de Lucho’

Caracol Televisión started production on a new series titled La Gloria de Lucho. The series, produced by Sony Pictures and Teleset for Caracol Television, is based on the life of Luis Eduardo Díaz, a shoeshiner who ran for public office. The cast includes Enrique Carriazo and Veronica Orozco, along with Laura Torres, Juliana Velásquez, and Luis Eduardo Arango, among others.