Scripps’ TVN Leads Polish Thematic TV Channels

Poland’s television ratings indicate that Scripps Networks Interactive’s TVN media group is leading the way for the month of May. Among Poland’s thematic TV channels, the top network was TVN24, the 24-hour news channel. Among the top 25 thematic channels, HGTV experienced the largest overall viewership increase, with a year-over-year gain of 277 percent in market share. In addition, TVN’s TTV landed the second spot with a 2.12 percent market share.