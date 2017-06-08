STARZ Acquires Kids Programming From Distribution360

STARZ has acquired a slate of kids programming from Distribution360. The new acquisitions include seasons one and two of Skatoony, a mixed media game show; Snapsots, a competition for talents kids to take the best photo; season one of The Mystery Files, an adventure series that follows two children and their aunt who discover ancient items; season one and two of The Prime Radicals, a live action series about math; and season one of Atomic Betty, an animated series about a young galactic guardian.