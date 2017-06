Grey Juice Lab Provides Content For Telefonica’s VOD Service

Grey Juice Lab is providing its content and services for Telefonica’s VOD service Movistar Play, which recently launched in Ecuador. Grey Juice Lab will provide Telefonica with more than 500 films from major studios including Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Lionsgate, and more. In addition, Grey Juice Lab is offering its content processing and delivery services, subtitle and metadata creation, content programming, and marketing.